GREAT QATARI HOLLANDIS Bake Off Qatar – Season 2

GREAT QATARI HOLLANDIS Bake Off Qatar is back with season 2.

Win cash prizes up to 15,000 QR and exciting gifts to 8 winners.

Last date to register your entry in to competition is 27 December 2020.

Contact: 6658 3033, 6666 3082

This competition to be held in 2 rounds

FIRST ROUND IS ONLINE COMPETITION ON 2nd January

SECOND ROUND WILL BE HELD LIVE ON 8th JANUARY 2021 @AL BIDDA PARK

BELOW ARE THE RULES FOR ONLINE COMPETITION.

1) Email your entry with your application number with 5 good quality clear images( front ,sides,back) or a 30 second video including closeups of your entry .All participants will be provided with event apron and chest number which should be included in all the pictures and video submitting .

2) Your entry must not be shown in any social media platform previously or during the competition. Otherwise you will be disqualified.

3) You must not have entered your cake into any previous or simultaneous competition. Otherwise you will be disqualified.

4) Poor quality images or videos of your entry will loose considerable marks.

5) Entries which are not submitted in the scheduled time will be disqualified

6) Cake boards must be covered with edible medium and edged with ribbon.

7) Ribbon, noodles or pasta is not permitted on the cake

8) Artificial decorations like commercial cake toppers ( plastic or porcelain), non-edible signs , beads ,lights are not permitted.

9) Dowels must be fully inserted into the cake.

10) If the cake has writing in a language other than English, then a translation must be provided to the organizers. Foul languages are not permitted.

11) The organizers reserves the right to remove any competition entry if they receive complaints about its theme and design.

12) Cleanliness of the work counts- fingerprints, glue marks, nail marks, covering thickness of sugar paste, pencil and tool marks will lose marks.

13) The last date of submission date for the photos and videos will be on 29th December 2020 till 12 midnight. Any submission after that time wont be accepted .

14) Judging of the entries will be completed by a team of qualified ,professional judges selected by the organizers .The judges decision will be final .

15) Entry registration fee is QR.100 per participant can only be paid through WANASA online registration portal .The last registration date will be on 27th December 2020.

16) 25 finalist will be chosen for the final round which will be conducted live @Al BZidda park 10,000sqm venue.

17) Prizes :Cash prize and exciting gift hampers worth 15,000 riyals .

8 winners will be chosen.

18) Contestant for online competition will be judged on the following criteria:

INNOVATION

SKILL AND DIFFICULTY

NEATNESS AND APPEARANCE

19) “The cake should be edible. Use of dummy cake is not allowed. For the 1st round, provide at least one photo of the cake showing the layers and filling of the cake.

For more details or queries:

Contact : 66583033 / 66663082

