Hamad International Airport (HIA) implements newly modified procedures to enter Qatar based on the categorization of arriving passengers, following the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across Qatar. HIA has customised its procedures based on the categorization of arriving passengers, hence ensuring a smooth return to the country. Following has been announced on HIA Website:

Group One: Qatari citizens, their spouses and children, permanent residency holders.

Qatari citizens, their spouses and children, permanent residency holders. Group Two: includes vulnerable passengers that have certain identified medical conditions or are aged 55 and above.

includes vulnerable passengers that have certain identified medical conditions or are aged 55 and above. Group Three: passengers arriving from ‘low-risk countries’

passengers arriving from ‘low-risk countries’ Group Four: passengers arriving from ‘high-risk countries’

Please visit the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) website to see the latest list of countries classified as high and low-risk of COVID-19.

EHTERAZ Mobile App & Thermal Screening

All arriving passengers will be thermally screened at the airport. Passengers must have the EHTERAZ mobile application downloaded and installed on a smartphone which requires a SIM card. Volunteers are available to help set up passengers with the EHTERAZ App. Smartphones and SIM cards are also available for purchase at the airport.

Health Assessment Form & Quarantine Pledge Agreement

All passengers must also fill out a health assessment form and sign a quarantine pledge agreement, preferably filled prior to arrival into Doha and submitted upon arrival.

Quarantine Hotel | High Risk Countries

Passengers arriving from ‘high-risk countries’ will proceed to immigration whilst presenting their hotel booking to the immigration officer. Once all arrival formalities have been completed, passengers will be transported to their quarantine hotel with Discover Qatar.

Swab Testing | Home Quarantine

All other arriving passengers will be diverted to designated airport testing facilities where they will receive swab tests. Once testing is complete, passengers will then proceed to immigration for entry processing. Those passengers can use private transportation to their home quarantine. The airport’s taxi pavilion is also available.

Other COVID-19 Safety Procedures

HIA has planned and executed comprehensive COVID-19 safety procedures, keeping every passenger journey in mind whether they are arriving, departing, or transferring through the five-star airport.

To ensure the health and wellbeing of its staff and passengers, HIA introduced a series of unprecedented measures including the implementation of robotics and advanced thermal screening helmets.

The five-star airport is keen on the safety of its passengers and employees and are continuously cleaning and disinfecting all high contact areas every 10-15 minutes. Hand sanitisers are also readily available for passengers at key locations across the airport. The airport maintains 1.5m social distancing across all passenger touchpoints around the airport, through floor markings, signage, and distance seating.

Source: dohahamadairport.com | Image Credit: @HIAQatar

