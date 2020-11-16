Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has won the Elite Hospital Award

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has won the Elite Hospital Award as part of the Arab Hospitals Federation Gold Initiative, which aimed to showcase the efforts of healthcare providers across the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has won the Elite Hospital Award as part of the Arab Hospitals Federation Gold Initiative, which aimed to showcase the efforts of healthcare providers across the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. #QNA pic.twitter.com/BfJ8KiqrCp — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) November 15, 2020

Source: QNA

Also Read: