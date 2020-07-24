Have you completed your National Address Registration | Deadline ends on Sunday, 26 July 2020

All Citizens and Residents (Expats) of Qatar under the National Address Law (Law No 24 of 2017) should register their National Address.

On 27th of Jan 2020, the registration for National Address has been started and 26th July 2020 has been announced as the last date to complete the National Address registration.

As the deadline to complete the registration is just few days away, The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has recently announced that 10 of #MoIQatar Services Centres will remain open this weekend (July 24-25) to make it easy for citizens and expats to complete their registration process.

Here is the list of #MoIQatar Services Centres and hours of service:

Mesaimeer | Al-Wakrah | Al Rayyan | Industrial Area | Onaiza | Al-Shahaniya | Al-Daayen | Al-Khor | Shamal | Um Salal

Friday and Saturday | 24th and 25th July 2020 | 8 am to 12 noon

The deadline for the #NationalAddress registration ends on Sunday, 26 July 2020. Some of the #MoIQatar Services Centres will be working this weekend from 8 AM to 12 Noon to make it easy for the individuals and companies to complete their National Address registration. #Qatar pic.twitter.com/9ooVsvHp2j — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) July 22, 2020

Every Citizen and Resident is responsible to provide the correct information, failing which may result in a fine of QAR 10,000. For minor children, the guardians will be responsible to register their data and ensure its authenticity, the MOI had specified earlier.

The registration is available through Metrash2 and the Ministry website, in addition to the Ministry of Interior service centres in the country, but the Ministry earlier had urged people to register only online through its website or Metrash2 in order to limit spread of COVID-19.

For more information or details about any problems while you registering of the National Address through #Metrash2 or MOI websit: Call the ministry technical support number +974 2342000

Steps to register for the National Address:

Login to the MOI e-services portal with your Smartcard.

Choose “National Address” >> “National Address for Individuals”.

On the “Service Options” page find the options available for the National Address for Individuals service.

Choose “Register National Address” and add the home address of applicant or their family members (if available and only for their children – boys or girls – under 18 years old).

Update applicant employer address (for residents) and as an optional details update abroad home address.

Choose “Register National Address for Newborns” if the individual wants to include new family members, who do not have a previously registered home national address, to the registered home address of the individual.

Click on “Next” button and complete all the required information.

