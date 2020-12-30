His Highness The Amir receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today

The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today (Wed, 30 Dec 2020).

His Highness The Amir posted on his Instagram handle, ‘Today I took the Covid-19 vaccine, and I wish everyone safety and protection from this epidemic”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by تميم بن حمد آل ثاني (@tamim)

COVID-19 vaccine | Know about Priority Groups, How do vaccines work, FAQs and Trusted Information Source – Click here

The first phase of vaccination in Qatar scheduled from December 23, 2020, to January 31, 2021, and the priority will be given to People over 70 years of age have a higher risk of severe illness and death, People with certain long-term chronic medical conditions and Healthcare workers working directly with COVID-19 patients in the state of Qatar.

Selected patients will be contacted via phone call or SMS and they will be getting the invitation to attend an appointment at one of the 7 designated health centers in Qatar. The primary health centers are:

Al Wajba Health Center Leabaib Health Center Al Ruwais Health Center Umm Slal Health Center Rawdat Al Khail Health Center Al Thumama Health Center Muaither Health Center

Also Read: