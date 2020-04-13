How residents can buy their allocated share of masks from Pharmacies in Qatar – 20 Masks for QR 40

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the mechanism for the second phase of distributing masks through pharmacies. The second phase will start on Monday, 13 April 2020.

How to buy your allocated share of masks?

Residents can obtain their allocated share of masks from the list of pharmacies by showing your Qatar ID. You can buy a maximum of 20 masks for QR 40 by showing your QID.

List of pharmacies where residents / citizens can avail these masks

Boots Group of Pharmacies

Al Aziziya Group of Pharmacies

Kulud Group of Pharmacies

Wellcare Group of Pharmacies

Al Jazi Group of Pharmacies

Care n Cure Group of Pharmacies

Sunlife Group of Pharmacies

Allevia Group of Pharmacies

Relief Group of Pharmacies

Family Group of Pharmacy

Afiya Group of Pharmacies

Ebn Sina Group of Pharmacies

Aksyr Al Hyah Pharmacy

Health & Life Pharmacy

Value Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy

Ibn Khaldoon Pharmacy

Qatar Pharmacy

Ebn Nafees Pharmacy

The Ministry announces the mechanism of the second phase for distributing masks through pharmacies, Starting Monday, April 13, 2020 #Qatar #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/KXWgVKOiou — وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) April 12, 2020

Conditions which pharmacies should follow while selling masks to residents / citizens

The person must be at least 21 years old

The masks are sold according to the QID card number

The share allocated to each QID is 20 masks for the price of 40 Qatari Riyals

Source: MOCI Qatar | Cover image used is just for representation and not the actual.

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Also Read: