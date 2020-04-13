How residents can buy their allocated share of masks from Pharmacies in Qatar – 20 Masks for QR 40
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the mechanism for the second phase of distributing masks through pharmacies. The second phase will start on Monday, 13 April 2020.
How to buy your allocated share of masks?
Residents can obtain their allocated share of masks from the list of pharmacies by showing your Qatar ID. You can buy a maximum of 20 masks for QR 40 by showing your QID.
List of pharmacies where residents / citizens can avail these masks
- Boots Group of Pharmacies
- Al Aziziya Group of Pharmacies
- Kulud Group of Pharmacies
- Wellcare Group of Pharmacies
- Al Jazi Group of Pharmacies
- Care n Cure Group of Pharmacies
- Sunlife Group of Pharmacies
- Allevia Group of Pharmacies
- Relief Group of Pharmacies
- Family Group of Pharmacy
- Afiya Group of Pharmacies
- Ebn Sina Group of Pharmacies
- Aksyr Al Hyah Pharmacy
- Health & Life Pharmacy
- Value Pharmacy
- Diplomat Pharmacy
- Ibn Khaldoon Pharmacy
- Qatar Pharmacy
- Ebn Nafees Pharmacy
The Ministry announces the mechanism of the second phase for distributing masks through pharmacies, Starting Monday, April 13, 2020 #Qatar #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/KXWgVKOiou
— وزارة التجارة والصناعة (@MOCIQatar) April 12, 2020
Conditions which pharmacies should follow while selling masks to residents / citizens
- The person must be at least 21 years old
- The masks are sold according to the QID card number
- The share allocated to each QID is 20 masks for the price of 40 Qatari Riyals
Source: MOCI Qatar | Cover image used is just for representation and not the actual.
16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.
