Dr. Soha Al Bayat, Head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health posted a video on MoPH twitter handle in which she has given two important advice to all who are taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

 


Following are the important tips and advice shared on the video posted:

  1. If you had come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the date for taking the second dose should be delayed for 14 days from the date of contact.
  2. You will be fully protected from COVID-19 infection after a week or two from taking the second dose of the vaccine.

