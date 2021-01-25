Important advice from MoPH official if you are taking the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Soha Al Bayat, Head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health posted a video on MoPH twitter handle in which she has given two important advice to all who are taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following are the important tips and advice shared on the video posted:

If you had come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the date for taking the second dose should be delayed for 14 days from the date of contact. You will be fully protected from COVID-19 infection after a week or two from taking the second dose of the vaccine.

Source Credit and Cover image Credit: MoPH

