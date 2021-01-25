Important advice from MoPH official if you are taking the COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Soha Al Bayat, Head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health posted a video on MoPH twitter handle in which she has given two important advice to all who are taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
Important tips and advice when taking the COVID-19 vaccine
1- If you had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the date for taking the second dose should be delayed for 14 days from the date of contact. pic.twitter.com/itrMkgQBbW
— وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) January 24, 2021
Following are the important tips and advice shared on the video posted:
- If you had come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the date for taking the second dose should be delayed for 14 days from the date of contact.
- You will be fully protected from COVID-19 infection after a week or two from taking the second dose of the vaccine.
Source Credit and Cover image Credit: MoPH
Also Read:
- Air, Sea and Land borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia to open tonight: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister
- Visit of External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar to Qatar | Press Release
- Wastewater disposal service fee to be added to monthly water bill from 2021 for non-Qatari residents
Like this article? Share it!