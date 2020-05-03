India split in to Red, Orange and Green Zones | Find out which zone does your home district lie?

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has classified each district in to Red, Orange and Green Zones based on the probability of occurrence of COVID-19 cases, rate at which it doubles, testing and surveillance feedback. For the week which starts from 3rd May, Red Zone (130) | Orange (284) | Green (319)

Find here the complete list of districts and which zone it is categorized as (for week 1 starting from 3rd May)

Each zone has been issued guidelines and restrictions in place during this extended lockdown period.

Red Zone: Districts with very high numbers of COVID-19 postive cases are categorized as Red Zones. Red Zones will face complete restriction and respective governments will try to provide door step services. If incase no postive cases were registered in the next 21 days then this zone may be categorized as Orange Zone.

Orange Zone: Districts with limited number of cases and no recent surge in positive COVID cases are categorized as Orange Zone. Restricted activities are allowed in Orange Zones.

Green Zone: No positive cases fall under green zone. Exemptions within the district and limited movement of people only for essential services and business may be given extension.

