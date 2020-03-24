India will be under complete lockdown from midnight today | PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown

PM Modi announces a nationwide lockdown from midnight. Forget about stepping outside for 21 days, says PM Modi.

Summary of his speech:

I have requested all states that health services should be first priority in this situation

Centre allocated Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure

All steps being taken by central and state government to ensure supply of essential items

Don’t spread any rumors in these difficult times: PM Modi appeals to people

Today India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster

In these troubled times, poor are going through a crisis, many are coming forward to help them

PM shows a poster saying corona means ‘Koi Road Par Na Nikle’

“Jaan he tho Jahaan he”, says PM while appealing to the nation to follow lockdown

With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes

Countries trying their best to control the virus yet it is accelerating

Coronavirus spreading rapidly among nations; experts say the only option against it is social distancing

Coronavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts

If we will be negligent towards observing social distance India will have to pay a heavy price.

We may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of people

This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew

If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days, we will be pushed back 21 years

WHO says the pandemic infected person can transmit hundreds in a week

Whatever may happen, people should stay at home

Please take care of yourself and your family, friends, says PM Modi and signs off.

