India will be under complete lock-down from midnight today | PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lock-down

India will be under complete lock-down from midnight today | PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lock-down

India will be under complete lockdown from midnight today | PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown 

PM Modi announces a nationwide lockdown from midnight. Forget about stepping outside for 21 days, says PM Modi.

Summary of his speech:

  • I have requested all states that health services should be first priority in this situation
  • Centre allocated Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure
  • All steps being taken by central and state government to ensure supply of essential items
  • Don’t spread any rumors in these difficult times: PM Modi appeals to people
  • Today India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster
  • In these troubled times, poor are going through a crisis, many are coming forward to help them
  • PM shows a poster saying corona means ‘Koi Road Par Na Nikle’
  • “Jaan he tho Jahaan he”, says PM while appealing to the nation to follow lockdown
  • With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes
  • Countries trying their best to control the virus yet it is accelerating
  • Coronavirus spreading rapidly among nations; experts say the only option against it is social distancing
  • Coronavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts
  • If we will be negligent towards observing social distance India will have to pay a heavy price.
  • We may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of people
  • This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew
  • If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days, we will be pushed back 21 years
  • WHO says the pandemic infected person can transmit hundreds in a week
  • Whatever may happen, people should stay at home

Please take care of yourself and your family, friends, says PM Modi and signs off.

Also Read:

Like this article? Share it!
March 24, 2020 0 comments
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

There are no comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (*).

WhatsApp WhatsApp us