India will be under complete lockdown from midnight today | PM Modi announces 21-day nationwide lockdown
PM Modi announces a nationwide lockdown from midnight. Forget about stepping outside for 21 days, says PM Modi.
Summary of his speech:
- I have requested all states that health services should be first priority in this situation
- Centre allocated Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure
- All steps being taken by central and state government to ensure supply of essential items
- Don’t spread any rumors in these difficult times: PM Modi appeals to people
- Today India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster
- In these troubled times, poor are going through a crisis, many are coming forward to help them
- PM shows a poster saying corona means ‘Koi Road Par Na Nikle’
- “Jaan he tho Jahaan he”, says PM while appealing to the nation to follow lockdown
- With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes
- Countries trying their best to control the virus yet it is accelerating
- Coronavirus spreading rapidly among nations; experts say the only option against it is social distancing
- Coronavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts
- If we will be negligent towards observing social distance India will have to pay a heavy price.
- We may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of people
- This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew
- If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days, we will be pushed back 21 years
- WHO says the pandemic infected person can transmit hundreds in a week
- Whatever may happen, people should stay at home
Please take care of yourself and your family, friends, says PM Modi and signs off.
