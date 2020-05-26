Indian ambassador to Qatar H.E. Mr. P. Kumaran has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore

Embassy of India Doha on its official twitter handle today tweeted that, Indian Ambassador to Qatar Shri Periasamy Kumaran has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Indian Ambassador HE P Kumaran, took charge in 2016 and has proved to a popular envoy among the Indians in Qatar.

QatarIndians.com team wishing him all the best for his new assignment and sure he will be missed by the Indian community in Qatar.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has appointed new ambassador to Qatar. In a statement published on their website Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Dr. Deepak Mittal will be the new envoy to Qatar and he is expected to take charge in few weeks.

Source Credit: IndEmbDoha (Image Source: @IndianEmbassyQatar)

