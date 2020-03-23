Indian community in Qatar salutes COVID-19 health professionals

Several members of the Indian community in Qatar yesterday joined their fellow citizens in standing and saluting Covid-19 health care and other professionals fighting the deadly coronavirus.

Indians in Qatar readily responded to a directive by the Embassy of India to stand up and applaud COVID-19 caregivers worldwide, including Qatar and India.

The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) in an email to all Indian Community Leaders, MC members and Presidents of Apex Bodies of Embassy of India, Presidents of AO Apex Bodies and ICC members requested them to show solidarity by saluting all COVID-19 caregivers. It also requested them to send a 3-second video of this act to be recorded and video sent by email to [email protected] by 10 am on 22nd March 2020.

The appreciation video sent by several Indians in Qatar were uploaded beginning with a message by the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency P Kumaran in which he thanked all health care and emergency care workers for their untiring service to the cause of the nation and for those who work tirelessly to fight Coronavirus worldwide, including Qatar and India. HE Kumaran stated, “We are all in this together and I am sure we will succeed if we all work together.”

The ICC request was in line with the Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi’s request to all citizens in India to mark 22 March 2020 as Janata Curfew Day (self-imposed quarantine) by staying at home from 7 am to 9 pm.

The Indian Prime Minister has also appealed to citizens to display their appreciation towards health care and other professionals who are at the frontline in the war against Coronavirus to clap and use other easily available tools to make a sound for 5 minutes at 5 pm on Janata Curfew Day.

QatarIndians also salutes all health care workers and other professionals who are in the frontline by risking their lives while saving others from the deadly Coronavirus.

