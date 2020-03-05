Indian Cricket Team reached maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final 2020

Indian Cricket Team reached maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final 2020. India will now play against Australia at the MCG on 8 March, International Women's Day.

Indian Cricket Team reached maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final 2020

Big day for Indian Cricket Team as they have reached ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. India’s semifinal against England was washed out due to pouring rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ICC officials declared the match has been called off without a ball being bowled. This made unbeaten Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian Cricket team to make their finals as they topped the table.

Indian Cricket Team reached maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final 2020

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also opined that it’s unfortunate when a game loses in front of the weather. She endorsed the idea of having a reserve day for future events. Shafali Verma, the topper in the ICC T20 batting rankings is the second Indian after Mithali Raj to reach the number one position.

This is the first time Indian Women’s cricket team made it to finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. India will now play against four-times champions Australia at the MCG on 8 March, International Women’s Day.

India won the league match against Australia earlier in this tournament and the final match offers a repeat of the very first game.  Will India repeat?

QatarIndians.com team wish Team India to continue their unbeaten campaign at the MCG to lift the T20 World cup 2020.

INDIAN TEAM
HARMANPREET KAURHarmanpreet Kaur
  • TANIYA BHATIATaniya Bhatia
  • HARLEEN DEOLHarleen Deol
  • RAJESHWARI GAYAKWADRajeshwari Gayakwad
  • RICHA GHOSHRicha Ghosh
  • VEDA KRISHNAMURTHYVeda Krishnamurthy
  • SMRITI MANDHANASmriti Mandhana
  • SHIKHA PANDEYShikha Pandey
  • ARUNDHATI REDDYArundhati Reddy
  • JEMIMAH RODRIGUESJemimah Rodrigues
  • DEEPTI SHARMADeepti Sharma
  • POOJA VASTRAKARPooja Vastrakar
  • SHAFALI VERMAShafali Verma
  • POONAM YADAVPoonam Yadav
  • RADHA YADAVRadha Yadav

Image Credit: India reached a maiden women’s Twenty20 World Cup final(PTI)

Like this article? Share it!
March 5, 2020 0 comments
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

There are no comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (*).

WhatsApp WhatsApp us