Indian Cricket Team reached maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final 2020

Big day for Indian Cricket Team as they have reached ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. India’s semifinal against England was washed out due to pouring rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ICC officials declared the match has been called off without a ball being bowled. This made unbeaten Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian Cricket team to make their finals as they topped the table.

This is the first time Indian Women’s cricket team made it to finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. India will now play against four-times champions Australia at the MCG on 8 March, International Women’s Day.

India won the league match against Australia earlier in this tournament and the final match offers a repeat of the very first game. Will India repeat?

QatarIndians.com team wish Team India to continue their unbeaten campaign at the MCG to lift the T20 World cup 2020.

INDIAN TEAM HARMANPREET KAUR

TANIYA BHATIA

HARLEEN DEOL

RAJESHWARI GAYAKWAD

RICHA GHOSH

VEDA KRISHNAMURTHY

SMRITI MANDHANA

SHIKHA PANDEY

ARUNDHATI REDDY

JEMIMAH RODRIGUES

DEEPTI SHARMA

POOJA VASTRAKAR

SHAFALI VERMA

POONAM YADAV

RADHA YADAV

Image Credit: India reached a maiden women’s Twenty20 World Cup final(PTI)