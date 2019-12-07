Indian film stars to play maiden T20 cricket match in Qatar next year

Sports Correspondent

DOHA: Crescent Cricket Club (CCC) – an India-based sports club is all set to bring in film stars’ for the first time in Qatar for a T20 cricket match to be held in March next year.

This was announced recently at a press conference in the Raddison Blu Hotel attended by well-known Indian film actors Tushar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Dev, Bala Kumar, Vivek Gopan, John Kappallil, and Rajeev Pillai along with well-known Indian community members and representatives of different Doha-based cricket organizations.

Shakeel Shafi, chairman of CCC, said that the club has been organising Indian film celebrities’ cricket matches since 2011 for different charity causes but this is going to the club’s first match at an international venue.

However, the intention of holding a cricket match here was not for charity purposes but to entertain the residents of Qatar. Shafi explained, “Through these matches, we have been trying to promote the diversity of India as actors from different states come together and play cricket. We are excited about organising a star-studded cricket match, first time outside India and it is going to be in Qatar.

“Our research has shown that Doha is the right place to organise a cricket match due to the great importance Qatar is giving to sports. Once we get permission, we will announce the date and venue for the match.”

“Our team from North India will be captained by ace actor Suniel Shetty and the other team will be headed by actor Bala Kumar from Kerala,” he added.

Shafi thanked the sponsors and local cricket associations for their support and added that people from all corners of India live and work in Qatar and they will get a unique opportunity to watch their favorite film celebrities play cricket.

Addressing the press conference, popular Bollywood actor Tushar Kapoor said: “The match is sure to attract more spectators promoting both sport and culture. I am very excited to go be part of a match where film stars from all over India will be represented. We are here to figure out how the rules and regulations will work out for the planned match and I urge Doha residents to make the event a great success. This is my first trip to Qatar and hope to come back soon.”

Expressing his views, character actor Rajpal said: “This is my second visit to Qatar and I have received same kind of love and affection here, as before. I have been a part of all CCC cricket matches since 2011. It has actually brought different film industries in India together and has been instrumental in promoting south Indian movies in north of the country. I am thankful to the organisers for inviting me here. Qatar seems like home to me and I hope the celebrity match in March is going to be a big success.”

Also Read:

Mughal-e-Azam is all set to stage its Doha premiere at Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre, with three shows from the 19th to the 21st of this month.