Indian passengers coming through or from Oman, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait | 14-day mandatory quarantine in India

A compulsory quarantine period of 14 days to those Indian passengers coming through or from Gulf countries including Qatar, Oman, UAE and Kuwait upon arrival from 18th to 31st March.

India prohibits the entry of passengers from EU, UK, Turkey from 18-31 March 2020

The new circular will make it difficult for Indians to return from the EU, UK, and Turkey.

Since the 13th of March 2020, all inbound passengers including Indian citizens, arriving from China, Italy, Iran, the Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany are being quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. Now, it has extended the minimum quarantine period of 14 days to those Indian passengers coming through or from Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Kuwait from 18th March until 31st March.

Expanding compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through #UAE, #Qatar, #Oman, and #Kuwait. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020 at the port of first departure.

As a part of preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 in India, the Indian government on Monday announced that entry of passengers from European Union (EU) countries, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom into India is prohibited.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular “No airlines shall board passengers from these nations with effect from 1200 GMT on 18 March 2020,” adding that this measure is expected to be enforced till 31 March following which the situation will be reviewed again.

Some of the other measures by the Indian government includes,

Barred the entry of all foreigners

Visa-free facility granted to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders on hold till 15 April

All visas except those issued to Diplomats, Officials from United Nations or International organizations, Employment Protect visas are suspended till April 15

With robust screening facilities, International land borders have also been restricted to designated check posts. Several Airline across the world have canceled their flights following the travel restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

Stay Safe. It is advisable to travel only if it is essential and avoid any non-essential travel abroad.

