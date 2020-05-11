Indian Railways “gradually” restart train operations from May 12 | Booking only on IRCTC website

The Indian Railways has shut the train services since the beginning of the lock-down which began on 25th of March 2020. The Indian Railways has announced on 10th May that it will “gradually” restart the train operations from May 12. The railways ministry announced that the operations will start with 15 pairs of trains initially.

These special trains will run between New Delhi Railway Station to Ahmedabad, Agartala, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dibrugarh, Howrah, Jammu Tawi, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as Shramik Special for stranded migrants.

The reservations starts from today (Monday) 4 pm and tickets can only be booked online through irctc website

No tickets will be sold at the counters

Platform tickets will also not be sold at the counters

Passenger who booked tickets on irctc website will be allowed inside the railway stations with valid confirmed tickets

No Non-AC coaches. All coaches are AC

Ticket fares will be equivalent of Rajdhani AC Class fare.

It is mandatory to wear masks without which entry is not permitted.

Passengers has to undergo medical screening and passengers who are asymptomatic will only be allowed to enter the railway stations and to board their trains

