IndiGo to operate 28 repatriation flights between Kerala and Doha | Vande Bharat Mission

IndiGo, India’s commercial passenger airline has been authorized to operate 28 repatriation flights between Kerala and Doha. The Indian government under the Vande Bharat Mission has been bringing back Indians in Air India flights from abroad in phases. As a part of that, IndiGo has been authorized to operate 97 repatriation flights to Kerala which includes 28 flights between Kerala and Doha.

IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said, ‘We had expressed eagerness to support Indian government’s repatriation efforts from the Middle-East. We are grateful for the approval to operate flights to four countries to bring back our fellow citizens, who are either stranded due to suspension of operations or have registered to fly back owing to the economic landscape.

‘These special flights offer an opportunity to leverage our network strength in the Middle-East to support the nation at this crucial time. IndiGo will continue to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour.

IndiGo has been granted 180 repatriation flights allotted to bring back the stranded Indians aborad, an official statement released by IndiGo. However, IndiGo did not state any schedule in terms of when the repatriation flights from Kerala to Doha and other regions will start.

Apart from this, Air India will continue to operate flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to fly back the stranded Indians abroad. So far 13,000 Indians has been brought back to India under the Vande Bharat Mission, stated Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Image Source: @goindigo.in

