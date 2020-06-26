International flights to and from India will continue to remain suspended till 15 July 2020 | DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that, International commercial passenger flights schedules to and from India shall remain suspended till 15th of July 2020. Also, added that this restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, on selected routes international scheduled flights may be allowed on case to case basis by the competent authority. Circular from DGCA specified that this restriction will not apply to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

India earlier suspended all passenger flights on 25th of March and since then all International flights has been suspended. From 6th of May 2020, India began the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back the stranded Indians through scheduled repatriation flights.

As of today (26 June) 47 flights has been take off from Doha under Vande Bharat Mission with 8175 passenger plus 223 infants.

IX- 1576 took off from HIA for Trivandrum a short while ago with 177 passengers and 2 infants. This was the 47th flight from Doha under #Vandebharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 8175 , plus 223 infants. @DrSJaishankar @MOS_MEA @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/7agQJuFzRm — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 26, 2020

“The competent authority has decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hours IST of 15th July 2020. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” the official note read.

Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – 55647502 and 55667569 | Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS. Do not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.

