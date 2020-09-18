IPL 2020: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 starts from tomorrow, 19th Sep 2020 and final scheduled to play on 10th November 2020.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) on the first match of IPL 2020 season on 19th Sep @ 5:00 pm Qatar time. Get complete schedule of IPL 2020 with fixtures, match date and timings on QatarIndians.com
All the night matches will start at 5.00 pm Qatar time (7.30 pm IST) and afternoon matches will start at 1.00 pm Qatar time (3.30 pm IST).
When will the IPL 2020 starts?
It is scheduled to start on 19th of September 2020 and will be be played until 10th November 2020.
What will be the final of IPL 2020 played?
Final is scheduled to play on 10th November 2020.
What time matches begins every day?
There are 2 timings planned. Afternoon matches starts at 3:30 pm IST (1 pm Qatar time) and Evening / Night matches will start from 7:30 pm IST (5 pm Qatar time)
In which channel IPL 2020 will be broadcasted?
It will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network
Which all players ruled out of the IPL 2020 tournament so far?
- Suresh Raina | CSK
- Harbhajan Singh | CSK
- Lasith Malinga | MI | Will be replaced by James Pattinson
- Kane Richardson | RCB | Will be replaced by Adam Zampa
- Chris Woakes | DC | Will be replaced by Anrich Nortje
