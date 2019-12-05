IWA Qatar | Mrs. IWA contest gets pretty good response

DOHA: The Indian Women’s Association is holding a Mrs. IWA QATAR contest on 7th December 2019 at Hotel Grand Hyatt @ 6 pm.

The contest submission entries which closed on 31st October witnessed an overwhelming response from married Indian ladies. This is the second year of the contest and according to the organisers the response has been really commendable.

The Mrs. IWA 2019 is an event tagged lined “Come, Conquer, Cherish” and aims to provide a platform to all married Indian women to showcase their talents in different fields.

Contestants are being specially groomed by Mrs. Preeti Trivedi (Mrs. India UK 2018 – Community Queen, London).

Tickets for the event available on Q-tickets (https://www.q-tickets.com/Events/EventDetails/7516). Tickets are priced QR 105, including service charges for members and QR 183.75, including service charges. The age restriction is above 18 years and bachelors are strictly not allowed.

Radio Olive and Radio Suno are supporters of the event.

IWA has sent out a message to all Indian ladies – “Dress up in your best evening gowns. Buckle your stilettos and get ready for our signature event – MRS IWA 2019”

QatarIndians.com requests all its Indian lady followers to attend this glittering memorable event!

