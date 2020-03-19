Janata curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm | PM Modi requested all the citizens to abide

Janata curfew – A curfew of the people and by the people

What is Janata Curfew?

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all the citizens to abide by the Janata Curfew on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm.

How Janata Curfew will work?

People in India to stay off the roads and public places on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm.

Who will not have to take part in Janata Curfew on March 22?

Janata Curfew is not applicable for people working in essential services such as police, medical services, media, home delivery, firefighting and serving the nation, etc.,

Salute and encourage the people working in essential services On Mar 22, at 5 pm

All the citizens are requested by PM Modi to encourage the people working in essential services, in the times of coronavirus, by standing in their doorways and clapping and ringing their bells at 5 pm on 22 March 2020. PM Modi said in his speech that, “For the past two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On Mar 22, at 5 pm, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for five mins to salute and encourage them,”.

Spread awareness to at least 10 people about Janata Curfew

PM Modi has requested the citizens to inform at least 10 people of the Janata Curfew. “If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janta Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent,” PM Narendra Modi said.

Summary of speech by PM Narendra Modi:

Do not be complacent about Covid19. Do not get swayed by numbers. Unless we are really careful it will go up. I need the next few weeks of your time, cooperation, and discipline Do not treat social distancing lightly. Please do not step out. Stepping out not only risks you, but you are also putting pressure on the system. There are people who need to be out, so don’t make it worse for them also People over 65 at no cost to step out On March 22, Sunday, please follow a self-imposed Janta curfew. Please do not step out of your house (even to the common area of your society) from 7 am to 9 pm At 5 pm on that day pl clap from your windows and appreciate people who have been working relentlessly during tough times (like medical care professionals, services, delivery, etc) Do not hoard, we will ensure necessities are in place Do not cut the salaries of people missing work Do not worry about funding and the economy for now. Let’s first fight the health crisis. We are setting up task forces to bring the economy back in place – (economic response taskforce) Priority is now Corona’s fight. Humanity has to win. Nothing else.

