Large gathering to be avoided; urges Indian Embassy in Doha Qatar due to coronavirus

The Indian embassy in Qatar has requested the Indian community organisations (apex bodies and associate organisations) to postpone almost all programmes which may comprise large gatherings of people considering the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Indian Embassy Qatar has taken this preventive measure because the virus has spread over the globe so rapidly and avoiding large gatherings will help in spreading it further.

The embassy will release further guidance depending on the situation in Qatar. The following is the tweet from the Embassy of India in Qatar:

Image Credit: @IndEmbDoha

Also Read:

Qatar has suspended entry of travellers to the country from 14 countries including India as a preventive measure due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide.

The Indian government issued a revised travel advisory for travelers from Covid-19 affected countries. Ministry has tightened the conditions for the new travelers from affected countries which includes Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect.