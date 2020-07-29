List of repatriation flights to India from Qatar | Aug 2020 Schedule (Updated as on 28 July)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has announced the repatriation flight schedule for the month of August under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). It is noted that this is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes.

Flights from Doha to 17 destinations in India which includes flights from Doha to Kozhikode, Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mangaluru, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trichy, Jaipur, Bangalore, Kannur, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gaya and Ahmedabad. Below is the complete schedule – (Source: mea.gov.in)

Note from MEA states that, “This is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes based on operational, technical and other considerations. The list should not be considered as final and is only for the purpose of information. This list cannot be quoted for any legal claims.”

Source: MEA | Image Credit: IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

