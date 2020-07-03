List of repatriation flights to India from Qatar (as on 03 July) | July 2020 Schedule

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has posted list of repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) for the month of July 2020 (dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes). Flights to India from Doha commences from 8th July (Wed) to various destinations in India. It includes flights from Doha to Lucknow, Mumbai, Trivandrum, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Below is the complete schedule of flights from Doha (as on 03 July 2020) – (Source: mea.gov.in)

Thousands of Indians are waiting to fly back to India and this new list will benefits Indian nationals who desperately waiting to travel to India.

Earlier in a tweet by Civil Aviation Ministry stated, “Private Airlines will have significant participation in Phase-4 of VBM. Among others, IndiGo will operate 238 flights from Qatar & 219 flights from Kuwait; while GoAir will operate 41 flights from Kuwait. Number of pvt carriers, flights & destinations likely to increase,”.

Note from MEA states that, “This is a dynamic list and is bound to undergo changes based on operational, technical and other considerations. The list should not be considered as final and is only for the purpose of information. This list cannot be quoted for any legal claims.”

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Covid-19 helpline numbers of Indian Embassy Doha – 55647502 and 55667569 | Queries will be answered only by WhatsApp / SMS. Do not to communicate on these numbers for repatriation and consular service related queries.

