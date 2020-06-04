List of repatriation flights to India from Doha for the ongoing Phase-2: 9th to 19th June 2020

Embassy of India Doha in a recent tweet shared a list of flights scheduled to leave Doha to various Indian cities for the ongoing phase-2 from 9th June to 19th June 2020. Flights from Doha to Mumbai, Delhi, Trichy, Lucknow, Madurai, Kannur, Kochi, Trivandrum and Kozhikode are scheduled between 09th June to 17th June 2020.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Indians in Qatar are being repatriated back to India. Phase-2 of repatriation is in progress and as on today 4th of June 2020, 19 flights from Doha has left to India carrying 3155 passengers from Qatar, plus  87 infants.

The third phase of Vande Bharat Mission is set to commence by mid of June and will be carried out until 30th of June 2020. So far under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) repatriation process which started on 7th of May 2020, 213 flights has brought back around 50000 stranded Indians.

June 4, 2020
