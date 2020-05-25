List of repatriation flights to India from Doha for the ongoing Phase-2: 29-May to 04-June 2020
Embassy of India Doha in a recent tweet shared a list of flights scheduled to leave Doha to various Indian cities for the ongoing phase-2. Flights to Kannur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Srinagar / Amristar, Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram and Lucknow are scheduled from Doha between 29th May to 4th June 2020.
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Indians living abroad are being repatriated back from many countries including Qatar. Phase-2 of repatriation is in progress and as on 25th May 2020, 9 flights from Doha has left to India carrying 1520 passengers from Qatar, plus 45 infants.
Additional list of flights from Doha for the ongoing Phase-2 from 29 May to 4 June 2020: @MEAIndia , @DrSJaishankar @HardeepSPuri , #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/XoC3D3lJJb
On 22-May, Indian Embassy Doha has tweeted a tentative list of destinations approved for the next round of repatriation flights from Qatar after the Eid holidays.
