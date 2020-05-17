Lockdown 4.0 till May 31 : Air Travel and Metro Services suspension continues | Schools, Cinemas, Hotels Remains Shut

India is all set to enter Lockdown 4.0 from tomorrow (18th May) as the novel Corona virus COVID-19 total confirmed cases crossed 90000 with death close to 3000 as on date. The centre has announced the next phase (Lockdown 4.0) of lockdown for 2 more weeks starting from tomorrow (Starts from May 18 and continues till 31st May 2020).

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 with list of things which are allowed and remains prohibited during this lockdown phase. It has announced several relaxations outside the containment zone to ease the economic situation.

Find here the complete list of activities which will remain prohibited and activities which are allowed in Lockdown 4.0

The following activities shall continue to remain prohibited throughout the country:

Curfew after 7 pm: Except for essential activities, movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am (12 hours) strictly prohibited. Local authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders [Curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

Air Travel: All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA. However, evacuation of foreign nationals from India and return of stranded Indian nationals from abroad will continue to be allowed.

Metro Rail: All Metro rail services remains suspended until May 31

Educational Institutions: Schools, Colleges, Training Institues, Coching Institutions will continue to remain closed.

Hotels, Restaurants and Hospitality Services: Hotels and Restaurants closed until 31 May with few exceptions. Kitchen to prepare food at restaurants for home delivery, canteens at bus and railway stations, airports, Stranded persons and for quarantine facilities; Permitted which are meant for Government and healthcare employees

Shops and Markets: Shops and Markets continue to operate with limited hours ensuring social distancing with not more than 5 persons at one time. Respective State and Union territories authorities to decide on the regulations.

Malls, Cinemas and other facilities: Shopping Malls, Cinemas, Gyms, Parks, Bars, Halls and similar places not permitted. Stadiums and Sports complexes are permitted to open while spectators will not be allowed.

Gatherings: Any means of gatherings which includes social, political, religious, sports, cultural and any other large gatherings continue to be prohibited until 31 May 2020.

Places of worship: All religious places and places of worship remains closed.

Red, Green, Orange, Containment and Buffer Zones:

States and Union Territories will decide the classification of Zones in their respective areas after considering guidelines shared by Government of India (GoI) and Ministry of Health & parameters laid out by the Health Ministry.

States and Union Territories will decide the zones, it can be a district or a municipality or even smaller administrative units.

Further, States/ UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in the various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

The following activities will be permitted except in Containment Zones:

Passenger Vehicles and Buses: Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses are permitted with mutual consent of the respective states and union territories involved.

Online shopping and e-commerce websites are now allowed to operate in all zones, except containment zones.

Containment Zones: In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones expect for emergencies as per ministry guidelines.

Protection to Vulnerable Persons: Children below 10 years, Pregnant Women, Male and Female above 65 years, Persons with co-morbidities shall stay at home unless it is for essential and health purpose.

