Mesaimeer Branch | Visitors will not be allowed at MADLSA Government Services Complex (Mesaimeer branch) from 29 Mar 2020 until further notice.

Qatar has taken many preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. As a part of the precautionary and preventive measures to contain Coronavirus COVID-19, starting today (29-Mar-2020, Sunday), the Ministry of Administrative Development Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) will stop receiving visitors to the Government Services Complex (Mesaimeer branch) until further notice, according to a tweet by the MADLSA.

Dear Visitors,

We would like to inform you that we will stop receiving visitors to the Government Services Complex (Mesaimeer branch) starting from Sunday (29/03/2020) until further notice.#adlsaqa pic.twitter.com/hqKHrpRPLk — وزارة التنمية والعمل (@ADLSAQa) March 26, 2020

For any queries, or concerns related to COVID-19 in Qatar | Public can contact 24/7 hotline number 16000 (toll-free)

