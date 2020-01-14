Metro Street Food Festival | Residents relish Metro Street Food Festival at the DECC Metro station

Many Qatar residents are relishing a wide variety of delicacies from different parts of the world at the ongoing Metro Street Food Festival being held at the DECC Metro station.

The Metro Street Food Festival offers over 20 dine-in options and 18-hole World Mini-Golf setup for foodies and sports enthusiasts.

Visitors can experience the ideal open-air venue and spend leisure time with family and friends.

Located conveniently at the DECC Metro Station (South) near the Al Fardan Towers the festival will last until the 24th of April 2020. Entry is absolutely free.

The Metro Street Food Festival is open daily from 12:30 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays and from 02:00 PM to 12:00 midnight on weekends.

The festival which started on 1st January is being organised by QSports with I Love Qatar, Qatar Events and Metro as event partners.