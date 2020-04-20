The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has fixed the maximum prices for selling Vegetables, Fruits and Seafood until 25th April 2020.

Also announced, each violator will be subject to the penalties stipulated in applicable laws, decisions and regulations.

In case of any complaint please call the Ministry’s hotline 16001

Source: MOCI Qatar Cover image used is just for representation and not the actual.

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Also Read: