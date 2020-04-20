MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Vegetables, Fruits and Seafood (Until April 25, 2020)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has fixed the maximum prices for selling Vegetables, Fruits and Seafood until 25th April 2020.

Also announced, each violator will be subject to the penalties stipulated in applicable laws, decisions and regulations.

In case of any complaint please call the Ministry’s hotline 16001

MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Vegetables Until April 25, 2020

MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Vegetables Until April 25, 2020MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Vegetables Until April 25, 2020

MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Vegetables Until April 25, 2020MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Fruits Until April 25, 2020MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Fruits Until April 25, 2020MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Fruits Until April 25, 2020

MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Sea Foods Until April 25, 2020MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Sea Foods Until April 25, 2020MOCI announced the maximum prices for selling Sea Foods Until April 25, 2020

Source: MOCI Qatar | Cover image used is just for representation and not the actual.

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19. 

Also Read:

Like this article? Share it!
April 20, 2020 0 comments
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

There are no comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (*).

WhatsApp WhatsApp us