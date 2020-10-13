MOEHE announces mid-term exams for grades 1-11 to start on October 18th at schools

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), in light of the precautionary measures taken due to the exceptional COVID-19 circumstances has decided that the semester 1 mid-term exams for the 2020/21 academic year would be conducted at schools as of Sunday, October 18th 2020.

Students will physically attend their schools as per their exam schedules released for grades 1 to 11. The maximum number of students allowed to attend the exams is 15 students in the classrooms and 60 students at gym halls.

Marks for grades 1, 2 and 3 will be awarded on the basis of (5 marks) for continuous assessment tools and (15 marks) for the exams. This will be based on the specifications table and assessment tools released by the relevant departments of the Educational Affairs Sector.

For grades 4 through 11, exams of the subjects that feature oral, practice and listening assessments will be conducted in the written format only, and the full (15) marks will be awarded accordingly.

The mid-term exams of the Visual Arts subject in all grades will be postponed to the end of semester 1.

Additionally, no exams will be held for Physical Education and Life and Research Skills subjects in all grades. Both subjects will not be considered in the students’ total score.

MOEHE has identified a set of precautionary measures to be followed for ensuring the safety of students during the exam period. Other relevant decisions have also been taken regarding the assessment of exams.

Source: MOEHE

MoI-urge-the-public-take-necessary-preventive-measures-secure-vehicles-items-inside-from-theft

Also Read: