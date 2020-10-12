MoI urge the public to take the necessary preventive measures to secure vehicles and the items inside from theft

The Criminal Investigation Department arrests a suspect for stealing items inside cars. In a recent post by the Ministry of Interior on its official Twitter handle, it has posted that the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a suspect who stole items inside cars in different parts of the country.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested an Arab suspect who used to steal items from cars in different parts of the country. The accused used to steal items from unlocked cars in the evening period while roaming residential areas. The investigation team confiscated the stolen items found in possession. He has been referred to the competent authorities for further legal action against him.

The competent authorities at the Ministry of Interior urge the public to take the necessary preventive measures to secure vehicles and the items inside from theft. #MoIQatar — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) October 11, 2020

As the Department received complaints of theft of items from cars, a specialized team was formed immediately. Through intensified search and investigation, the team identified the accused.

People are reminded to lock their vehicles properly, not to leave the belongings in a visible manner inside the car and to avoid parking vehicles in isolated areas.

Please contact emergency service 999 to report any suspected cases. #MoIQatar — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) October 11, 2020

Source: Ministry of Interior

