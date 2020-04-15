MoPH advice’s on the use of masks only under certain conditions | How to safely use a mask
The Ministry of Public Health does not advise healthy people to routinely wear a mask to reduce their risk of COVID-19. However, it is advised to wear a mask under certain conditions.
If you are sick, with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing wear a mask:
- While staying at home, especially around family members, and seek medical help by calling the COVID-19 hotline 16000
- If you are in transit to the hospital
- If you entered a waiting area in a clinic or hospital
If you are not sick, with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing, wear a mask (ONLY IF)
- You are in any of the following high-risk groups and had to go out for a necessity:
– People diagnosed with a chronic disease (such as diabetes, chronic renal disease, chronic heart disease, Chronic lung disease, cancer, immune compromising condition) or if you are taking medications that lower your immunity
– Older adult (55 years or older)
– Pregnant or breastfeeding
- You are a care giver or sharing living space with a person suspected to have contacted COVID-19
- You are the caregiver or sharing the same living space with someone who sufferers from a chronic condition
- You are required to interact closely with other people in your workplace, such as customers or visitors
- If, for necessity you need to use public transportation or while riding a car with several other people
- If, for necessity, you need to enter a public or crowded place
- You live or work in a locked down area or share a room with others
How to safely use a mask?
1- ADVICE ON THE USE OF MASKS
2- HOW TO SAFELY USE A MASK ?#YourSafetyIsMySafety
#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/rjbDZIukr7
— وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) April 13, 2020
16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.
Source: MOPHQatar
