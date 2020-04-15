MoPH advice’s on the use of masks only under certain conditions | How to safely use a mask

The Ministry of Public Health does not advise healthy people to routinely wear a mask to reduce their risk of COVID-19. However, it is advised to wear a mask under certain conditions.

If you are sick, with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing wear a mask:

While staying at home, especially around family members, and seek medical help by calling the COVID-19 hotline 16000

If you are in transit to the hospital

If you entered a waiting area in a clinic or hospital

If you are not sick, with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing, wear a mask (ONLY IF)

You are in any of the following high-risk groups and had to go out for a necessity:

– People diagnosed with a chronic disease (such as diabetes, chronic renal disease, chronic heart disease, Chronic lung disease, cancer, immune compromising condition) or if you are taking medications that lower your immunity

– Older adult (55 years or older)

– Pregnant or breastfeeding

You are a care giver or sharing living space with a person suspected to have contacted COVID-19

You are the caregiver or sharing the same living space with someone who sufferers from a chronic condition

You are required to interact closely with other people in your workplace, such as customers or visitors

If, for necessity you need to use public transportation or while riding a car with several other people

If, for necessity, you need to enter a public or crowded place

You live or work in a locked down area or share a room with others

How to safely use a mask?

1- ADVICE ON THE USE OF MASKS

2- HOW TO SAFELY USE A MASK ?#YourSafetyIsMySafety

#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/rjbDZIukr7 — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) April 13, 2020

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Source: MOPHQatar (cover image used is just for representation)

Also Read: