The Ministry of Public Health does not advise healthy people to routinely wear a mask to reduce their risk of COVID-19. However, it is advised to wear a mask under certain conditions.

If you are sick, with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing wear a mask:

  • While staying at home, especially around family members, and seek medical help by calling the COVID-19 hotline 16000
  • If you are in transit to the hospital
  • If you entered a waiting area in a clinic or hospital

If you are not sick, with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing, wear a mask (ONLY IF)

  • You are in any of the following high-risk groups and had to go out for a necessity:

People diagnosed with a chronic disease (such as diabetes, chronic renal disease, chronic heart disease, Chronic lung disease, cancer, immune compromising condition) or if you are taking medications that lower your immunity

– Older adult (55 years or older)

–  Pregnant or breastfeeding

  • You are a care giver or sharing living space with a person suspected to have contacted COVID-19
  • You are the caregiver or sharing the same living space with someone who sufferers from a chronic condition
  • You are required to interact closely with other people in your workplace, such as customers or visitors
  • If, for necessity you need to use public transportation or while riding a car with several other people
  • If, for necessity, you need to enter a public or crowded place
  • You live or work in a locked down area or share a room with others

How to safely use a mask?

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19. 

Source: MOPHQatar (cover image used is just for representation)

April 15, 2020 0 comments
