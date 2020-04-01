MoPH launches a new drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing station

As part of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 testing for people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel, the Ministry of Public Health has launched a new drive-through service to make it more convenient for people to access their tests. The drive through testing for COVID-19 is reserved for those people who meet all the following criteria:

Those who have returned to Qatar from overseas between 10 March 2020 and 21 March 2020.

Those who have been undergoing quarantine at home and have signed an official undertaking for this.

Those who have not been swabbed to test for COVID-19 since returning to their home.

Please call 16060 (choose Option 2) to arrange a time to register for COVID-19 testing. Before you call, please have all the below information ready,

Full Name Qatar ID number (QID) Contact phone number Address details (to include blue-plate details) Date of your return to Qatar Flight number of your return flight

MOPH opens drive through COVID-19 testing station for people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel#yoursafetyismysafety pic.twitter.com/6v2KClc2fJ — مؤسسة حمد الطبية (@HMC_Qatar) April 1, 2020

Source Credit: HMC Qatar

