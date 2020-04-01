MoPH launches a new drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing station
As part of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 testing for people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel, the Ministry of Public Health has launched a new drive-through service to make it more convenient for people to access their tests. The drive through testing for COVID-19 is reserved for those people who meet all the following criteria:
- Those who have returned to Qatar from overseas between 10 March 2020 and 21 March 2020.
- Those who have been undergoing quarantine at home and have signed an official undertaking for this.
- Those who have not been swabbed to test for COVID-19 since returning to their home.
Please call 16060 (choose Option 2) to arrange a time to register for COVID-19 testing. Before you call, please have all the below information ready,
- Full Name
- Qatar ID number (QID)
- Contact phone number
- Address details (to include blue-plate details)
- Date of your return to Qatar
- Flight number of your return flight
MOPH opens drive through COVID-19 testing station for people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel#yoursafetyismysafety pic.twitter.com/6v2KClc2fJ
— مؤسسة حمد الطبية (@HMC_Qatar) April 1, 2020
Source Credit: HMC Qatar
(image used is just for representation)