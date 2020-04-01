MoPH launches a new drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing station

MoPH launches new drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing station. For people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel.

MoPH launches a new drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing station

As part of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 testing for people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel, the Ministry of Public Health has launched a new drive-through service to make it more convenient for people to access their tests. The drive through testing for COVID-19 is reserved for those people who meet all the following criteria: 

  • Those who have returned to Qatar from overseas between 10 March 2020 and 21 March 2020.
  • Those who have been undergoing quarantine at home and have signed an official undertaking for this.
  • Those who have not been swabbed to test for COVID-19 since returning to their home.

Please call 16060 (choose Option 2) to arrange a time to register for COVID-19 testing. Before you call, please have all the below information ready,

  1. Full Name
  2. Qatar ID number (QID)
  3. Contact phone number
  4. Address details (to include blue-plate details)
  5. Date of your return to Qatar
  6. Flight number of your return flight

MoPH launches a new drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing station. For people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel.

MoPH launches a new drive-through coronavirus COVID-19 testing station. For people undergoing home quarantine following return from travel.

Source Credit: HMC Qatar  

Also Read:

(image used is just for representation)

Like this article? Share it!
April 1, 2020 0 comments
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

There are no comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (*).

WhatsApp WhatsApp us