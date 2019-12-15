Mrs IWA 2019 | IWA holds spectacular beauty pageant

Mrs. Roshan Sukheja crowned Mrs. IWA 2019

DOHA: 25 glamorous Indian women recently participated in a spectacular beauty pageant that also showcased a variety of Indian textiles and climaxed with the crowning of Mrs IWA 2019.

The pageant was part of The Indian Women Association’s (IWA) annual mega-event entitled “Mrs. IWA, 2019” that was held on the 7th of December at Grand Hyatt hotel.

The contestants fashionably displayed colouful Indian sarees along with the richness of Arabic gowns as a tribute to the India-Qatar Year of Culture.

The shimmering showcasing of evening gowns and the interesting Q&A session added a tinge of brilliance to the evening.

Roshan Sukheja won the coveted title “Mrs. IWA 2019” with Abhilasha Singh Panwar bagging the First Runner-up and Tulika Mehta Agarwal the Second Runner-up.

The winners were judged by a panel of experienced judges consisting of IWA Patron Ritu Kumaran, IWA Advisor Sophia Bukhari, NIA Chairman Harish Kanjani and Dean of Institute di moda Burgo Qatar -Meenu Prasad, based on the contestants’ performances in various rounds.

Other attractions like a classical dance by Rahul Gupta, a humorous speech on weight loss by Anupama Kashibhatla and timeless anchoring by Shweta Bharadwaj enthralled the audience.

The event ended with IWA expressing their thanks and gratitude to all the sponsors, members and guests who attended the memorable evening.

