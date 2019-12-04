Mughal-e-Azam all set to stage Doha premiere

An award-winning Broadway-style musical not to be missed!

George Julius Williams | Consulting Editor

After enthralling packed audiences across India and abroad the world-class theatrical production from India, Mughal-e-Azam is all set to stage its Doha premiere at Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre, with three shows from the 19th to the 21st of this month.

The stage production is based on and a homage to the late Indian maestro director K. Asif’s epic classic of the same name that was produced by Shapoorji Pallonji in 1960.

And more than five decades later, the renowned Indian playwright Feroz Abbas Khan, brings this classic film to stage in a stunning musical homage to K. Asif’s classic film whose dialogues, music and song are part of the cultural memories of many generations. The musical, which has been proclaimed as the first Broadway-style musical, swept the Broadway World Awards last year, bagging awards in 7 categories, including Best Play and Best Director has set a new benchmark for Indian theatre.

According to the organisers, Mughal-e-Azam follows the story of the Mughal Prince Salim who openly declares his love for a lowly court dancer named Anarkali and leads a rebellion against his mighty father, Emperor Akbar, who disapproves of their relationship.

The Mughal-e-Azam musical is a fitting tribute to K Asif’s timeless epic with its stunning scale, design, and overall splendor production qualities.

Renowned Indian playwright Khan, known for plays like Mahatma vs Gandhi, Tumhari Amrita, Saalgirah and Dinner with Friends has weaved together a rich, colourful tapestry of ideas that touches upon class wars and love in the face of rebellion. It pits an uncompromising father at loggerheads with his beloved Son, in a painful personal dilemma.

The musical is mostly faithful to the Asif classic, complete with lavish sets, exotic costumes, flowery verses, soulful music and brilliantly choreographed dance sequences, all of which are sublimely orchestrated by Khan to create an immersive theatre experience.

The stage production has all the dramatic elements you desire from a brilliant musical – thunderous dialogues, melodious songs, and mesmerizing dance sequences.

The extravagant sets of the Mughal era feature a cast and crew of more than 350 people, over 200 lights illuminating the stage and 550 costumes designed by the internationally well-known Manish Malhotra, along with breath-taking choreography by Mayuri Upadhyay rendering the Broadway-style production a musical not to be missed.

Live singing by the lead actors adds yet another dynamic dimension to the historic tale.

Director Khan said, “I had always wanted to share this great piece of cinema as a theatrical experience. The epic love story of Prince Salim and Anarkali has been told beautifully on celluloid. I have attempted to create a contemporary version of it for live audiences. I am humbled by the appreciation from audiences in India and several international cities. I am excited as we present Mughal-e-Azam in Doha for the first time.”

Dr. Tejinder Singh, CEO and managing director of Q-Tickets Qatar, noted: “Mughal-e-Azam, the grand musical, has earned standing ovations from big crowds and numerous accolades on the international stage. Q-Tickets is proud to bring not just one, not even two, but three Mughal-e-Azam shows for the very first time in Qatar. So, not only the Indian community but also the entire Qatar audience will get to enjoy this biggest show that everyone is talking about.”

Deepesh Salgia, creative and strategic vision, Mughal-e-Azam, added: “The phenomenal success of the show recently in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Muscat has confirmed the pan-Asian appeal of the show. With over 170 houseful performances, the show’s popularity is growing with every new venue. Moreover, as Mughal-e-Azam speaks the language of love, like all immortal love stories, we are sure it will be loved by Doha audiences in equal measure.”

The event is brought by Q-Tickets in association with Qatar National Tourism Council.

For more information, contact the Q-Tickets call centre at 44069090 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

Pls note: The three categories Diamond, Gold, Silver will have free seating and no reservations. It will be on first come first serve basis.

Image Credit: gulftimes

Read Also:

Qatar Balloon Festival 2019 | QBF 2019– 33 colourful hot air balloons, in various shapes and different sizes, from all across the globe will dot the skies over Aspire Park on 7th December to set the stage for the country’s first 12-day Qatar Balloon Festival 2019.

FASTags will become mandatory for all vehicles in India, private and commercial, from December 1, 2019.

World Goan Day celebrations in Qatar – The Doha based Goan Welfare Association (GWA), completed 20 years of its existence in Qatar recently