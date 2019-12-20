Mughal-e-Azam all set to stage Doha premiere

MUGHAL-E-AZAM – An epic extravaganza par excellence



George Williams | Consulting Editor *The writer is an accomplished artiste having acted in several award-winning plays, TV serials and Oscar nominated short films. Mughal-e-Azam – the grand Hindi musical that swept the Broadway World by bagging 7 top awards opened to Doha audiences at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Thursday. A near-capacity appreciative audience witnessed the 181 st performance of director Feroz Abbas Khan’s version of K.A. Asif’s immortal Bollywood classic of the same name. Recreating screen spectacle on stage has never been easy but giving it a live three-dimensional version is certainly commendable. The nearly 150-minute epic extravaganza started with the Narrator impeccable perfect diction of the legendary love story between an emperor’s son and a beautiful courtesan. To Bollywood lovers, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ will always be sacrosanct, the labour of love of K Asif who immortalised it on celluloid. The tales of how he overcome millions of hurdles to translate his dream that took him eleven years, are legendary. So it seemed an impossibility that anyone would even attempt to recreate. Yet Khan dared to do it and at its 150th successful flawless performance on Thursday night, one could see why.

The team breathed life into a historical and cultural legend and made it relevant to the current generations. At the auditorium, while the older generations were seeing lip-syncing to the memorable dialogues and songs and applauding at cue, the younger generations watched awestruck. The play not only furthers the cultural legacy of K Asif, but has added another dimension of immortal gravitas to the legend of Salim and Anarkali, the love-torn protagonists.

The perfection in technical execution that brought to life the fantastic visuals and histrionic spectacle, the flawless choreography, mellifluous vocals, and unimpeachable soundtracks make it a par excellence show.

However, a word of caution for those loyalists who might want to go there looking for a Madhubala, Dilip Kumar or Prithviraj Kapoor (stars of the iconic film) or even expect a Lata Mangeshkar and Bade Ghulam Ali Khan (the voices behind the original soundtrack) encore. You might be tempted to do the inevitable comparison but don’t. The quintessential difference between the movie and the play is that in this version the sum is greater than its part. One must not forget that the musical is a different genre.

There were a few irritants. It was, for instance, impossible to discern the features of Neha Sargam playing Anarkali or measure the rancour and disillusionment on the face of the brilliant Nissar Khan essaying the role of Akbar. The voices of artistes were flawless but I occasionally winced at the tempo of songs, especially the sequence. ‘Jab Pyar kiya to Darna Kya’. I couldn’t help remembering the audacious expressions of Madhubala and her defiant moves. But here, it is important not to forget the challenges of a live performance. If Anarkali was a bit wooden in that dance sequence, one must remember that while Madhubala was only lip-syncing, Sargam was singing live to a pre-recorded track, even as she emoted the whole court scene. So kudos to her grace and poise.

Full marks to Nissar Khan, who brought regality with his rich baritone as Emperor Akbar and perfectly essayed the nuances of an embattled monarch caught between duty to nation and justice and his love for his star stuck son. Dhanveer Singh as Salim was a bit lukewarm in the beginning but post-intermission, more than made up the deficit. Sonal Jha, as Jodha, had a limited potential but gave a skilled performance as a mother and wife caught in the crossfire of a father-son conflict. The Sutradhar (narrator), marking the end of each scene and lending his logical voice, was not just a technical formality, it reminded the audience that this was a play and also clearly delineated scenes, facilitating the rhythm and flow in the progression of events.

A special word of praise for the brilliant choreography and dedicated team of talented kathak dancers who brought life to numerous court scenes, especially the ‘Mohe Panghat’ and ‘Jab Rat hai aisi Matwalli’ sequences.

The special effects and lights were what really translated the epic landscape of the celluloid movie to stage. The movement of scenes and shifts of scenery was as smooth as silk. It would be difficult to even imagine that a Sheesh Mahal could be projected on the backdrops with such authenticity. Keeping mounted tele-monitors translating dialogues simultaneously in English on either side of stage, might have seemed an aberration to Urdu lovers but was a great help to the younger generation in helping them comprehend the gist of the archaic and flowery dialogues

There are many reasons why the musical Mughal-e-Azam should be on your theatre bucket list. Firstly, it’s the epic retelling of one of Bollywood’s most popular movies, the 1960 Dilip Kumar and Madhubala-starrer directed by K Asif. Secondly, after ‘Zangoora’ and ‘Beauty And The Beast’, it’s one of the few grand-scale Broadway musicals coming from India.

For a generation that has heard but perhaps not watched the film, this production is a great way to introduce them to Salim-Anarkali’s heart-wrenching love saga. The new tribute has all the dramatic elements you want from a musical — thunderous dialogues, melodious songs and mesmerising dance sequences. Add to this, it has a contemporary feel to it. Some might criticise ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, calling it an extravagant production, that’s only embellished with opulent costumes and sets. But credit is due to director Feroz Abbas Khan (of ‘Tumhari Amrita’ fame) for painstakingly adding little theatrical details to adapt it in the format of a play. He has not just taken up the daunting challenge of dramatising a classic on stage but has done it magnificently well, with a staggering cast and crew of over 300 people.

If you have trouble understanding the language, there are LED screens displaying summarised English subtitles of the dialogues, but these are distracting and could be done without.

The highlights: The live performances of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’s’ hit songs, including the evergreen ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’, transport you back to a nostalgic era, one you don’t want to come out of. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has accomplished the overwhelming task of getting actors who could sing and dance, while Manish Malhotra’s glamourous costumes and the lavish sets by award-winning technicians make the play look ethereal

As “Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical” returns to Delhi, seasoned theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan talks about the inclusive nature of the classic, and the looming threat of self-censorship in creative domain

At a time when a section of society is getting offended even by imagined history, Feroz Abbas Khan is back in Delhi with his magnum opus, “Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical”. An adaptation of K.Asif’s timeless tale about Mughal emperor Akbar who becomes a villain in the love story of his son Salim and courtesan Anarkali, the story continues to draw audience across generations. Like “Padmaavat”, “Mughal-e-Azam” also has historical characters woven into a fictional narrative. Khan says sometimes the line between history and hysteria gets blurred. Citing the example of Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon”, Khan remarks, “When truth could have five dimensions, imagine how many dimensions can history have. People become emotionally attached to certain figures. It almost becomes like I will decide what my daughter will wear. But once a constitutional body has decided, everybody should accept. Contesting ideas should be welcomed but all protests should stop short of violence. The maryada of debate has to be maintained.”

Cultural legacy

Referring to continued protests against “Padmaavat”, Khan says, “See, politics narrows the idea of imagination and a shrill voice is not always the right or majority voice. There were shrill voices earlier as well, but now they get amplified. All governments have pandered to these voices. And when everybody is a beneficiary of violence, nobody wants to find a solution.”

There is a section which is busy re-imagining the role of Akbar as well. “Many in the government have watched the play and everyone praised it. The story has been well accepted as part of cultural legacy and the way ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ does it, it doesn’t hurt anybody’s history, assumed or real.” Also, adds Khan, no matter what anybody does, there is something very fundamental about our civilisation. “If we have people who want to stop something, there will be more people rising in support of it. It may be at the political level but at the social and cultural level we haven’t reached a stage where a part of history could be erased.”

Nissar Khan and Dhanveer Singh as Akbar and Salim respectively in “Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical”

Khan gives it to K.Asif and the writers of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, which included Kamal Amrohi and Wajahat Mirza, for presenting the syncretic culture in all its beauty on screen.

“When Akbar goes to war, he kisses an amulet and applies tilak on the forehead. He sits through Janamashtmi celebrations. There is Man Singh and Durjan to present all shades of characters. The writers were very clear while writing that they were creating a narrative that was very inclusive. There is no literal reference but you can see strands of Akbar’s faith in Din-e-Ilahi. In 16th century, he thought of bringing together the best of all the religions under one umbrella.”

That’s not all. The voice of the Sangtarash (the sculptor who narrates the tale ), says Khan, is the voice of the progressive writers.

“He challenges the imperial power. When the film was being written, the resistance against the imperialistic forces was very strong. The writers took advantage of the atmosphere. Suggesting Salim would be a democratic ruler was certainly ridiculous, but the fact is when you listen to the song ‘Zindabad Zindabad’, you feel as if Salim would be the voice of the voiceless. I think they were creating a great entertaining story but they were also putting these little things to make it very inclusive.”

Class struggle

He reminds how “Kagaz Ke Phool” was blown away by “Mughal-e-Azam”. “People at that time could not understand the angst of a writer. They identified more with class struggle. All the successful films of that time had an element of class struggle – It’s the common man who had aspirations, it was the common man who won. It was perhaps because they were the ones who were watching cinema. There were no multiplex audience to cater to.” Even in Anarkali’s love, Khan sees an element of class conflict. “In a way, she asks why a common man cannot aspire to love, why a common person is expected to live within boundaries or limits. And she pays a price for breaking the shackles.”

Khan has augmented the character of sculptor, and describes it as a sort of “Brechtian device” to caution against growing hegemonic tendencies in the power structure. “But I could not have made him go beyond the structure of the narrative. Within the structure of ‘Mughal-e Azam’, we have layered it a lot. ” Talking about the acting style and language, Khan says, in the film there were four different styles at play. “If Prithivraj Kapoor as Akbar was bombastic, Dilip Kumar underplayed as Salim. Madhubala’s face was enough to convey the pain her character went through and then there was Durga Khote as a nice, elegant foil to Kapoor. We haven’t diluted the language but bombastic acting can’t work now. Youngsters makes fun of that. So our Akbar is not loud. I wanted him to be more intimate. Also, one need not not have a booming voice to be powerful. The powerful people don’t even speak loudly. It is a misconception created by popular culture.”

