National Address Registration has begun | MoI urges the citizens, expatriates, and legal persons in the country to register before 26 July 2020

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has confirmed on its social media channels that Citizens, Expatriates, and legal person in Qatar in accordance with the National Address Law No. 24 of 2017 to register their National Addresses within six months. The Ministry of Interior has begun the National Address Registration from the 27th of January 2020 and registration closes on 26th July 2020.

National Address Registration can be done through Metrash 2 mobile app (Andriod / iOS) or MOI website or directly at Unified Services Centres of the Ministry of Interior. (Click here to access the form for individuals)

The National Address Law (Law No 24 of 2017) obligates all residents of Qatar (locals and expatriates) to register their data in a simple form. The National Address is defined as a set of data that every natural or legal person possesses, whether a citizen, an expatriate, or a person acting as such, to perform transactions with government and non-government entities and receive various services from the country easily.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has called on citizens, expatriates, and legal persons in the country, in accordance with the National Address Law No. 24 of 2017 to register their National Addresses within six months starting today and up till Sunday, July 26, 2020, otherwise, violators will be subject to legal actions, including a fine of QR 10,000 maximum (source: portal.www.gov.qa)

National Address Registration form asks for the below details.

Residential address

Land phone number

Mobile number

E-mail

Employer’s address for government and private sector employees

Permanent address abroad and any other information specified by the relevant authority.