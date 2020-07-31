National Education Policy 2020 | All you need to know about the changes in the Indian education system

The Union Cabinet given a approval on 29th of July to National Education Policy 2020. It has also approved the change of Union HRD Ministry’s name to ‘Ministry of Education‘.

New National Education Policy 2020 has major reforms in higher education with an increased focus on non-academic skills. Here’s are the highlights of India’s New National Education Policy 2020:

School Education:

The 10+2 board structure of school education is replaced by 5+3+3+4 system to age groups of 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively

Up to 5 preschool, 6 to 8 Mid School, 8 to 11 High School , 12 onward Graduation (Three years of preschool, instead of two years)

Vocational education (e.g. Carpentry) to start from Class 6 (VI), and “with internships”, rather than Class 8 (VIII)

Less focus on ‘board exams’ – Immensely stressful board exams of 10th and 12th grades will be revamped.

Changing the focus to test core competencies of students. All students will be allowed to take Board Exams on up to two occasions during any given school year, one main examination and one for improvement, if desired.

Special importance to regional languages and mother tongue. New policy states that, where ever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/ mother-tongue/ local language/ regional language.

A student’s progress card will contain her self-evaluation, feedback from peers and the teacher’s assessment instead of only the teacher’s assessment

To bring in more focus on student practical and application knowledge, it proposes school students to have at least 10 bag-less days in a year to educate vocational skills of their choice to students

Higher Education:

All graduation course will have major and minor. E.g. An science graduate student can have Chemistry as Major and History or Music as minor

Students dropping out in the middle of a programme can rejoin the course later and resume from where they had left off

A Higher Education Commission of India will be set up as a single, overarching body for the whole of higher education, excluding medical, dental and legal education. UGC and AICTE will be merged.

One rule and grading system to all types of universities which includes government, private, Open, Deemed, Vocational

No more MPhil courses. MA and MSc courses will last just one year for those with four-year graduate degrees, and two years for those with three-year degrees

For any graduation course if student complete only one year he will get a basic certificate, if he complete two years then he will get Diploma certificate and if he complete full course then he will get degree certificate

Credit system for graduation for each year student will get some credits which he can utilize if he takes break in course and come back again to complete course

Credit system for graduation for each year student will get some credits which he can utilize if he takes break in course and come back again to complete course 100 top-ranked foreign universities will be allowed to set up campuses in India.

Others:

To take care of digital and online education at Schools and higher education level in India a new unit will be formed.

New Teacher Training board will be setup for all kinds of teachers in country

As colleges/universities move towards becoming multidisciplinary, they will also aim to house outstanding education departments that offer B.Ed., M.Ed., & Ph.D. degrees in #education.

New Basic learning program will be created by government for parents to teach children upto 3 years in home and for pre school (3 to 6)

🟠The UG degree will have multiple exit options.🟠

Source: HRDMinistry

