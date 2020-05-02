New Indian Ambassador to assume office in Qatar

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has appointed new ambassador to Qatar. In a statement published on their website Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Dr. Deepak Mittal will be the new envoy to Qatar and he is expected to take charge in few weeks.

“Dr. Deepak Mittal will be the next Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar. He will be taking over in his new assignment in a few weeks. He is currently Joint Secretary (PAI) in the Ministry of External Affairs,” Indian Embassy in Qatar tweeted.

The current Ambassador HE P Kumaran in a post on facebook page Bharatiya Rajdoot has remarked, ‘I Am happy that the Ministry of External Affairs has announced that my dear friend and colleague Dr. Deepak Mittal will be succeeding me as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar. I look forward to handing the baton over to him in a few weeks. I am sure he will take the bilateral relationship and the profile of the Indian community in Qatar to greater heights in the coming years.”

Indian Ambassador P Kumaran, took charge in 2016 and has proved to a popular envoy among the Indians in Qatar.

The embassy which is now located at villa no. 86 & 90, street no. 941, Al Eithra Street, Zone 63, Onaiza, was established in the State of Qatar in 1971. It promotes political, economic and commercial relations between the Republic of India and the State of Qatar. It also looks after welfare of the Indian community in Qatar providing consular and other services including assistance in labour related issues.

The embassy provides visa services and other guidance to Qatari and other nationals intending to visit India.

The embassy has three nodal community organizations, the Indian Cultural Centre (for promotion of Indian art and culture), the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (for community welfare) and Indian Business Professionals Network (for promotion of business), functioning directly under it.

Image Credit: IndEmbDoha

