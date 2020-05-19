New precautionary measures | EHTERAZ app installation on smartphones now mandatory when leaving the house for any reason

The State of Qatar has taken many precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Citizens and Expats to fight against the spread of deadly coronavirus, COVID-19.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the cabinet meeting via video conferencing on Monday 18th May 2020.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs His Excellency Dr. Isa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi stated the following: The Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by Minister of Public Health on the latest updates and developments to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Council affirmed the continuation of the precautionary measures taken to combat COVID-19 pandemic and decided the following.

FIRST:

All citizens and residents are obligated to install the EHTERAZ app on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason. This decision is effective from Friday 22/5/2020 until further notice.

SECOND:

All citizens and residents are obligated not to have more than 2 people in the vehicle and a maximum of 3 are allowed in the following cases:

Transportation in taxis and limousines.

Transfer in private vehicles when driven by the driver of the family.

2. Ambulances and vehicles of the Public Health Ministry and the security and military authorities are excluded from that.

3. Continuation of the decision to reduce number of people transported by buses to half the capacity of the bus while taken the precautionary measures.

4. This decision is effective from Tuesday, May 19, 2020, until further notice.

THIRD:

Practicing sport shall be in areas close to the residence area, taking into consideration avoiding gatherings and taking necessary precautions of wearing masks and maintaining safe distance. This decision is effective from Tuesday 19/5/2020 until further notice.

FOURTH:

The Ministry of Interior shall take the necessary measures in this regard.

FIFTH:

Closing shops and stopping all commercial activities from 19/5/20 to 30/5/2020, except food and catering shops, pharmacies, restaurants providing delivery service, and the Ministry of Commerce shall determine the other necessary activities exempted from this decision.

SIXTH:

In case of non-compliance with these decisions, penalties stipulated in Decree-Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding prevention of infectious diseases shall be applied to violators by imprisonment for not exceeding 3 years and fine not exceeding QR 200,000 or one of them.

Source: Qatar News Agency

16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

