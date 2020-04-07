New restrictions are in place for visitors to HMC hospitals and facilities
In light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar has taken many preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. As a part of that, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has placed new restrictions for visitors to HMC Hospitals and facilities in Qatar. According to the announcement on the HMC twitter handle, it has placed below changes in visitor polices for some of HMC hospitals and facilities.
No visitors are allowed at any time at:
- Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital
- Mesaieed Hospital
- The Cuban Hospital
- All Enaya facilities
- All areas classified as COVID-19 facilities
For all other hospital facilities:
- Visiting hours have been restricted from 12 noon to 8 pm only
- Only one(1) visitor at a time for a maximum of 15 minutes
- Visitors must comply with all the hospital guidelines for personal protective equipment and hand hygiene
HMC on its tweet stated that “These changes have been made in order to protect patients receiving care from the spread of COVID-19,”.
CHANGES IN VISITOR POLICY
In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, new restrictions are in place for visitors to HMC hospitals and facilities
16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.
Source: HMC
