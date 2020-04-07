New restrictions are in place for visitors to HMC hospitals and facilities

In light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar has taken many preventive measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. As a part of that, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has placed new restrictions for visitors to HMC Hospitals and facilities in Qatar. According to the announcement on the HMC twitter handle, it has placed below changes in visitor polices for some of HMC hospitals and facilities.

No visitors are allowed at any time at:

Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital

Mesaieed Hospital

The Cuban Hospital

All Enaya facilities

All areas classified as COVID-19 facilities

For all other hospital facilities:

Visiting hours have been restricted from 12 noon to 8 pm only

Only one(1) visitor at a time for a maximum of 15 minutes

Visitors must comply with all the hospital guidelines for personal protective equipment and hand hygiene

HMC on its tweet stated that “These changes have been made in order to protect patients receiving care from the spread of COVID-19,”.

CHANGES IN VISITOR POLICY

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, new restrictions are in place for visitors to HMC hospitals and facilities

#YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/iaiCn1kM6D — مؤسسة حمد الطبية (@HMC_Qatar) April 6, 2020



16000 will also continue to provide a 24/7 call centre service for all enquiries in relation to the COVID-19.

Source: HMC

Also Read:

PHCC Medication Home Delivery Service: Communicate over WhatsApp numbers of health centers – Contact the respect health center numbers. They are open from 8 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm (Sunday to Thursday)

Government agencies to reduce the number of employees present at the workplace | Private sectors – 80% to work from home and reduce workers at workplace to 20% | Six working hours per day at workplace | 7:00 am – 1:00 pm | Meeting rules for employees and workers | Use Technology | No more than (5) persons