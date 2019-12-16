NMoQ announces TOTAL as official sponsor of new Energy Playground

George Julius Williams | Consulting Editor

Doha: In a high-profile signing ceremony, Qatar Museums (QM) under the patronage of its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, announced that TOTAL, one of the top integrated oil and gas companies in Qatar, is the official sponsor of the new energy playground at the National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ).

The signing ceremony welcomed, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Ahmad Al Namla, Acting CEO at Qatar Museums, Patrick Pouyanné Total’s Chairman and CEO and Laurent Wolffsheim, Total Qatar Country Chair, in the presence of invited other distinguished guests and media personnel. The collaboration between QM and TOTAL was signed at NMOQ premises on Saturday.

The sponsorship of the energy playground, one of the three playgrounds spread across the museum gardens, will provide a unique experience for families to explore and discover the story of energy, in particular, the story of oil, in relation to Qatar.

The NMoQ playground will be designed for families to engage in intergenerational kinetic play activities; from the extraction of crude oil, through to its processing and even its byproducts that in turn, benefit today’s societies.

The playground can be entered from various pathways – enabling a “choose your own adventure” industrialized experience and will ultimately expose visitors to the future of renewable and non-renewable energy.

The narrative of energy industries, like oil, is an ongoing theme explored across later galleries at NMOQ, which highlight topics such as the discovery of oil, oil negotiations, and correspondences, the rapid modernization the country witnessed due to the oil industry, as well as, the impact it has had on socio-cultural development.

A QM press release quoted Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani stating: “Here at Qatar Museums, we are constantly engaging our community with learning resources that can connect with various groups such as schools, families, as well as today’s youth in general. The energy playground is more than a playground — it’s a place for learning, a place for play — a sector that allowed Qatar to transform its economy to what it is today. Without the energy sector Qatar’s National Vision wouldn’t have been realizable. We are grateful for Totals sponsorship, as a legacy for Year of Qatar France this playground will be available in 2020 for all of our communities to learn about energy through play.”

Commenting on the successful collaboration, Ahmad Al Namla said: “The energy playground will be a magnificent space for everyone to enjoy. This beautifully new interactive destination will safely teach children about a vital aspect of Qatar’s rich history and enable them to physically engage in our story of development. We thank TOTAL for their support in bringing this initiative to life and we look forward to welcoming families and children both living in and visiting Qatar.”

During the signing ceremony, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total said, “We highly cherish our newfound partnership with Qatar Museums, and with Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa, and this reflects Total’s vision for youth inclusion and education, which is aligned with our ambition and values. Total, a committed energy partner of Qatar for over 80 years, is proud to play a role in ensuring that families understand our energy’s past and the path it is headed”.

Laurent Wolffsheim, Managing Director Total E&P Golfe and Country Chair also added “Next year will be the Qatar-France Year of Culture, and this partnership marks the celebration of the special relationship between Total and the State of Qatar. We also celebrate the rich history of oil and gas in Qatar, through the Energy playground’s interactive and engaging facilities”.

Credit: Qatar Museums

