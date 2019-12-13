NMoQ hosts talks on precious stone’s role in human history

NMoQ ’s host’s talks on precious stone’s role in human history

“Diamonds, Art and Science” lecture delivered courtesy of L’ecole Van Cleef & Arpels

*First diamonds in the world were discovered in India

DOHA: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) recently hosted a talk titled “Diamonds, Art and Science” delivered courtesy of L’ecole Van Cleef & Arpels and in collaboration with Ali Bin Ali Luxury – the exclusive retailer of Van Cleef & Arpels in Qatar.

The talk was guided by Olivier Segura, scientific director at L’ecole Van Cleef & Arpels and Inezita Gay-Eckel, Jewellery art historian of L’ecole Van Cleef & Arpels.

The talk provided an overview of the latest findings in gemology, legends surrounding diamonds and the precious stone’s role in human history.

The hand-out catalogue entitled “The Fabulous Destiny of Tavernier’s Diamonds – From the Great Mogul to the Sun King ” describes the story of the diamonds acquired by Louis XIV from the famous rich travelling merchant Jean-Baptiste Tavernier (1605-1689) in 1668.

A fabulous story emerges based on a journey from the Mogul Empire of India and the diamond mines of Golkonda to France under the reign of the Sun King and the Château de Versailles, a journey made along the trade routes connecting East to West.

Amongst the several thousand diamonds brought from India by Tavernier and offered to the Sun King in 1668, twenty stood out for their breathtaking beauty

According to historians, in September 1638, Tavernier began his second journey, lasting to 1643, traveling via Aleppo to Persia, then to India as far as Agra, and from there to the Kingdom of Golconda. He visited the court of the Great Mogul—Emperor Shah Jahan—and made his first trip to the diamond mines.

India enjoys a very unique distinction of being the only country in the world to have discovered and possessed diamonds till about the 1800s.

The first diamonds in the world were discovered in India in the central regions, to be precise. The exact year when the first diamonds were mined is unknown so far, but historians say that the first known record of diamonds dates as far back as the 4th century BC. Diamonds are a universal symbol for commitment, love, strength, beauty and fortitude and with so many inherent qualities associated with diamonds, it is little wonder that this exquisite gem enjoys a special place in the world of gemology.

These precious stones have always enjoyed an aura of mysticism around them, credited mostly to their incomparable ability to refract light. Each type of culture around the world has its own fable around them.

The interesting talk centered not only on an overview of the latest findings in gemology but also delved into the legends surrounding diamonds.

Among other important facets of diamond and its earliest discoveries in India, then Brazil and now South Africa the hour-long plus talk by the two gemology experts also covered a whole range of topics dealing with the precious stone’s role in human history.

Answering a query from QI regarding the Koh-i-Noor (Mountain of Light) – one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, (186 carats) probably mined in the Kollur Mines during the period of the Delhi Sultanate and originally part of the Mughal Peacock Throne but now part of the British Crown Jewels, Inezita Gay-Eckel explained that the reshaping of the precious diamond in the 19th Century made it lose much of its brilliance.

(According to historians, in 1851 the Koh-i-Noor went on display at the Great Exhibition in London but the lackluster cut failed to impress viewers prompting Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria for the diamond to be re-cut as an oval brilliant by Royal Coster Diamonds oldest diamond polishing factory in the world.)

L’ecole Van Cleef & Arpels is a unique learning institution, founded in Paris in February 2012 at the instigation of its president Marie Vallanet-Delhom, welcoming the public into the secretive worlds of jewellery and watchmaking.

Its goal is to instill an intellectual and emotional understanding of the spirit of these exceptional crafts; to encourage mastery of their techniques through personal experience and to educate the hand, the eye and the sense of taste.

L’ecole Van Cleef & Arpels does so with the help of experts who are passionate about their subjects: art historians, virtuoso craftsmen, experienced jewellers, gemologists, master watchmakers and historians of time share their knowledge with students from all over the world.

Ali Bin Ali Luxury has been extremely glad to host L’ecole for the first time ever in Qatar and looks forward to many more educational sessions of the same.

Through organising a variety of talks, seminars and discussion panels, Qatar Museums (QM) aims to create platforms of inspiration for the local community, helping instigate a new generation of artists, designers, and creators.

