No more than 50% of the total number of employees to work at the workplace | Effective from 01 July 2020

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the regular cabinet meeting via video conferencing.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs His Excellency Dr. Isa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi stated the following: The Cabinet affirmed to continue the application of the precautionary measures and procedures taken in order to combat this pandemic. Within the framework of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19, the Cabinet decided the following.

Effective from 01 July 2020 until further notice,

Not more than 50% of the total number of employees to work at the workplace

It decided to amend its decision regarding reducing the number of employees present in the workplace of government entities, allowing – as needed – no more than 50% of the total number of employees to work at the workplace, while the rest of the employees continue their work remotely from their homes, or when requested, as appropriate.

It decided to amend its decision to reduce the number of workers present in the workplace in the private sector so that no more than 50% of the total number of workers work in offices, and the rest work remotely from their homes.

Private health care facilities to limit within 60% of the capacity

It decided to amend its decision regarding the suspension of medical services in health facilities, allowing these services to be provided within 60% of the capacity of private health care facilities while continuing to provide emergency services.

In implementing the said decision, the following must be taken into account:

A – continued implementation of the previous exceptions decided by the Cabinet in this regard.

B- adherence to health requirements, precautionary measures and procedures, and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

The competent authorities – each in its jurisdiction – shall take the necessary measures in this regard.

This decision is effective as of Wednesday, July 7, 2020, until further notice.

Source: QNA (Qatar News Agency)

