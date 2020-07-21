Online expo to highlight 7th edition of ‘Colours of Desert’ | Artists will creatively portray ‘Journey of Qatar to 2022’

By Arts Correspondent

Next month, art lovers in Qatar will witness a virtual expo titled ‘Qatar – Road to 2022’ by MAPS International in collaboration with Katara Cultural Village. The necessity to hold a virtual expo is obviously due to the fact that the world is going through pandemic times.

This will be the 7th edition of ‘The Colours of Desert 2020’ – a series of annual exhibitions that highlights different aspects of Qatar through creative works and the past six editions have garnered much appreciation for portraying life in Qatar in different hues and colours of life.

This year’s annual MAPS International exhibition – a Doha-based social art community that will go virtual in August is based on the theme of ‘Qatar – Road to 2022.’

Online registration is currently underway for artists based in Qatar as well as foreign participants of earlier Qatar International Art Festival exhibitions which were also organised by MAPS International.

Eligible artistic ingredients include – painting, photography, mixed media, oil/chalk pastels, block/ink print, pottery/vessels, sculpture, digital art, collage, metal work, fibre/textile art, wood work and contemporary craft.

According to Lina al-Aali – an artist, author, certified trainer and former member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Society of Fine Arts who is also curator of the exhibition, “The online exhibition is inviting those artists interested to contribute towards developing the content of these electronic exhibitions, which will be displayed after the completion of collection, arrangement and organisation of art pieces on the Katara website.

These exhibitions include topics that explore the composition of the final art including, the story of the Qatari cuisine, eco-habitats and natural life. These exhibitions provide a platform for the exchange of creative ideas that can contribute to reducing the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Any exhibition is a chance for any artist to show their talents, especially with organiser like MAPS International. They are not only considering artists based in Qatar but also from aboard to strengthen the Qatari identity. The exhibition is also aligned with the concept of different colours of desert,” she added while speaking to local media.

Speaking to QatarIndians, Rashmi Agarwal, president of MAPS International remarked, “The theme for this year’s exhibition is very important. Entitled – “ Journey of Qatar to 2022” – the expo lays great emphasis on the diversity of culture and life in this small but great nation. Participating artists will display their love and loyalty towards Qatar using a myriad of artistic mediums. MAPS International is expecting over 75 artists from 25 different countries to take part in this unique virtual expo.

The variety of colours that mark the final destination is naturally very important but equally significant is the journey to reach there.”

Furthermore, Rashmi expressed her enthusiasm regarding the significance of the number 7 in dynamic mix of universe and life. “The digit Seven signifies the completeness and perfection of nature and life and it is much more prevalent in nature than we actually realize. There are seven colours in a rainbow, seven oceans, seven continents, seven vertebrae in the neck, seven layers of skin – two outer and five inner, ocean waves roll in sevens, even music has seven notes, there are seven directions encompassing the earth, there seven days in a week, the earth was created in seven days, a cube has seven dimensions and according to experts there is an obvious 7-year economic cycle that universal businesses face and so on so forth.”

Rashmi also highlighted the support local artistic community gets from Katara and is eternally grateful for the Cultural Villiage’s continuous support and encouragement. “Katara have always been very helpful and supportive through all our previous exhibitions and none of it would not have been possible without their total co-operation and collaboration,” she concluded.

QatarIndians along with the rest of art lovers in the country eagerly await next month’s 7th edition of Colours of Desert to virtually ride the ‘Journey of Qatar to 2022’.

Also Read: