People aged 65 years of age and above are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Qatar: MoPH

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced that it has reduced the age limit to 65 years and above to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the State of Qatar.

Before the recent announcement of 65 years age limit by MoPH, age limit was at 70 years and above for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

The first phase of vaccination begun on December 23, 2020 and scheduled to run until January 31, 2021. MoPH says, the priority groups currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination are

1. People aged 65 years of age and above

2. People with severe chronic conditions

3. Healthcare workers with repeated exposure to COVID-19

MoPH stated that,

People who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be contacted directly by Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) by SMS or phone call to fix an appointment for vaccine

People who are 65 years and above, who haven’t yet contacted by PHCC either by SMS or a phone call can call PHCC hotline 40277077 to fix an appointment for vaccination.

People who have fixed appointments are only eligible for a vaccination at Primary Health Centers

All the other community members who do not meet the criteria to be eligible for COVID vaccine are requested to wait until it is their turn.

MoPH also stated that, it is working with the pharma companies to bring the next shipment of vaccines as early as possible in 2021 and everyone who needs to be vaccinated will be able to do so throughout the year.

