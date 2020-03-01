Petrol and Diesel prices – QP announces fuel prices for March 2020 – Drop in prices of Premium and Super Gasoline

QP announces Petrol and Diesel prices in Qatar for March 2020 which shows drop in Premium and Super Gasoline.

According to the new price announced by QP, Premium Gasoline cost QAR 1.60 per liter and Super Gasoline cost QAR 1.65. This is 15 dirhams and 20 dirhams less than Feb 2020 price of Premium and Super Gasoline respectively.

Diesel can be purchased at QAR 1.70 per liter which is 20 dirhams less than the price of diesel in February 2020.

Since 2017 September Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the monthly fuel price list.