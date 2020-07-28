Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions begins today (July 28th 2020) in Qatar
Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions begins today (July 28th 2020) in Qatar. New guidelines, procedures and precautionary measures has been issues for the third phase including procedures to barbershops, gyms, some restaurants to reopen in Qatar.
Based on #Qatar’s public health indicators, including the steady decrease in the number of daily active cases, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced that the third phase of the gradual reopening will begin on 28 July, rather than 1 August. (https://www.gco.gov.qa/en/top-news/statement-by-the-supreme-committee-for-crisis-management-on-phase-three-of-the-gradual-lifting-of-coronavirus-restrictions/)
Gatherings:
- Medium-Scale gatherings of 10 people indoors and 30 people outdoors
- Opening of selected mosques for Friday and Eid prayers
Business and Leisure:
- 80% of employees allowed in the workplace with strict health precautions (with employees to begin work immediately after the Eid holiday)
- Opening of all malls with fill hours, maintaining its 50% capacity
- Opening of Souks between 30-75% capacity and wholesale markets at 30% capacity
- Continuing the opening of restaurants, including restaurants and coffee shops in malls (except for shared food courts)
- Opening of health clubs and gyms at 50% capacity with Jacuzzis, saunas and indoor pools still closed
- Opening of beauty parlors and hairdressers at 30% capacity
Transport:
- Priority passengers such as residence permit holders, will be allowed to return as of 1 August, with required quarantine precautions in place
- Opening od driving schools at 50% capacity
Outdoor and Professional Sports:
- Amateur and non-amateur sports, trainings, and competitions with no spectators and up to 40 people
Education and Health:
- 80% capacity at selected private healthcare facilities
- Opening of nurseries and childcare facilities at 50% capacity
Based on #Qatar’s public health indicators, including the steady decrease in the number of daily active cases, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced that the third phase of the gradual reopening will begin on 28 July, rather than 1 August.https://t.co/NRqFiCmnQw pic.twitter.com/zx9xzESrZl
— مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) July 26, 2020
(Source: https://twitter.com/GCOQatar/status/1287471372231417856)
Also Read:
- Qatar National Library (QNL) reopens to the public from 15 July 2020
- Planning to visit Katara Beach: Know your entrance fees to visit Katara Beach