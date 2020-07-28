Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions begins today (July 28th 2020) in Qatar

Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions begins today (July 28th 2020) in Qatar. New guidelines, procedures and precautionary measures has been issues for the third phase including procedures to barbershops, gyms, some restaurants to reopen in Qatar.

Based on #Qatar’s public health indicators, including the steady decrease in the number of daily active cases, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced that the third phase of the gradual reopening will begin on 28 July, rather than 1 August. (https://www.gco.gov.qa/en/top-news/statement-by-the-supreme-committee-for-crisis-management-on-phase-three-of-the-gradual-lifting-of-coronavirus-restrictions/)

Gatherings:

Medium-Scale gatherings of 10 people indoors and 30 people outdoors

Opening of selected mosques for Friday and Eid prayers

Business and Leisure:

80% of employees allowed in the workplace with strict health precautions (with employees to begin work immediately after the Eid holiday)

Opening of all malls with fill hours, maintaining its 50% capacity

Opening of Souks between 30-75% capacity and wholesale markets at 30% capacity

Continuing the opening of restaurants, including restaurants and coffee shops in malls (except for shared food courts)

Opening of health clubs and gyms at 50% capacity with Jacuzzis, saunas and indoor pools still closed

Opening of beauty parlors and hairdressers at 30% capacity

Transport:

Priority passengers such as residence permit holders, will be allowed to return as of 1 August, with required quarantine precautions in place

Opening od driving schools at 50% capacity

Outdoor and Professional Sports:

Amateur and non-amateur sports, trainings, and competitions with no spectators and up to 40 people

Education and Health:

80% capacity at selected private healthcare facilities

Opening of nurseries and childcare facilities at 50% capacity

