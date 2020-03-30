PHCC Qatar starts Medication Home Delivery Service: Communicate over WhatsApp numbers of health centers

Qatar has taken many preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19. Primary Health Care Corporation on its twitter handle today tweeted that in the interest of public health, PHCC started medication delivery service in the health center. Below are the WhatsApp numbers of Primary Health Centers. Contact the respect health center numbers. They are open from 8 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm (Sunday to Thursday)

Following the current development of the (COVD-19) and in the interest of public health, Primary Healthcare Corporation started Medication delivery service in health Center.#stay_at_home#YourSafetyIsMySafety⁩ pic.twitter.com/7DlD9BfGsX — مؤسسة الرعاية الصحية الأولية (@PHCCqatar) March 29, 2020

Credit: PHCCqatar

