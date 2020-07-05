Planning to visit Katara Beach: Know your entrance fees to visit Katara Beach

Entry to Katara Beach will now be through paid tickets according to an announcement made by Katara on Friday 3rd July. With effect from 4th July, Katara made it paid entry to Katara Beaches.

Entry Ticket to Katara Beach priced according to age groups:

Less than 7 years – FREE

7 to 17 years – QR 25

18 years and above – QR 50

Announcement Dear visitors, starting Saturday 4th July 2020, entrance to Katara Beach will be through paid tickets according to the age groups below:

18 years and above

Ticket price is Qr. 50

From 7 to 18 years

Ticket price is Qr. 25

Less than 7 year entry will be free#Qatar pic.twitter.com/uIqYuxCD7g — كتارا | Katara (@kataraqatar) July 3, 2020

Phase 2 of gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Qatar started from 1st of July. As a part of that, public and private beaches was reopened on 1 July. Katara beach opens from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Announcement Dear visitors, starting Saturday 4th July 2020, entrance to Katara Beach will be through paid tickets according to the age groups below:

18 years and above

Ticket price is Qr. 50

From 7 to 18 years

Ticket price is Qr. 25

Less than 7 year entry will be free#Qatar pic.twitter.com/uIqYuxCD7g — كتارا | Katara (@kataraqatar) July 3, 2020

Source: Katara

Also Read: